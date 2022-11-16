West Virginia woman pleads guilty to buying rifle for felon killed in shootout

A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another.

Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, entered the plea in federal court to lying on a certification form that she was the buyer when she knew she was purchasing the semi-automatic rifle for Richie Holcomb. Clodfelter admitted giving Holcomb the rifle the day of the purchase last November.

Clodfelter also knew that Holcomb was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony unlawful wounding conviction in 2014. Holcomb gave Clodfelter money to buy the gun, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson’s office said in a news release.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area on June 3. Holcomb, 36, was also fatally shot.

Clodfelter faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Feb. 16.