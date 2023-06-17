West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on DUI charge

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested on a DUI charge in Pittsburgh on Friday night in the latest controversy to plague the Basketball Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh Police said that around 8:30 p.m., ET officers responded to a vehicle that was in the middle of the road blocking traffic and noticed that the driver’s side door was open and that the vehicle had a flat and shredded tire. Officers directed the driver, identified as Huggins, on how to safely maneuver the vehicle out of the middle of the road but noticed that he had difficulty operating the SUV.

“Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated,” police said, adding that Huggins failed to perform the sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving under the influence.

West Virginia issued a statement on Huggins’ arrest.

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” the school said.

The arrest came more than a month after Huggins directed a homophobic slur at Xavier fans during a radio show.

Huggins appeared on 700WLW’s “Bill Cunningham Show,” a Cincinnati-based radio show, on Monday morning, and he was heard calling Xavier fans “all those f–s, those Catholic f–s” who would “throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it.”

West Virginia suspended him for three games for the upcoming season, and he was forced to take a $1 million salary reduction.