Western New York college student Matthew Grant disappears near RIT campus

A missing New York college student was last seen driving away from his home near the Rochester Institute of Technology campus on Nov. 20, according to police.

Matthew Grant‘s family reportedly believes the 22-year-old may now be in the Adirondack Mountains based on his phone search history. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans and was driving a 2014 charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plate ESR8141.

In a Monday update posted to social media, Grant’s family suggested he may be near Whiteface Mountain.

New York State Park Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are “assisting in checking parks in the area during regular patrol,” though the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the missing persons case.

Grant’s family told WHAM that he searched maps of the Adirondacks, North Country and Appalachian Trails. He told roommates he was going to meet a friend, but his vehicle was last traced to Exit 36 outside Syracuse, the outlet reported.

RIT said in a Monday Facebook post that Grant’s family “reported that he wanted to explore the outdoors beyond Rochester, prompting authorities to broaden their search area.”

“RIT Public Safety is actively collaborating with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in this search effort,” the school added.

Grant’s father, Mark Grant, said in a Saturday statement posted to his daughter’s Facebook page that there “isn’t any new news to report.”

“The roller coaster we are on is relentless, many dead ends. We are hoping he is just off the grid doing a complete reset for himself and doesn’t have any idea what is happening,” Mark wrote. “The area we suspect he traveled, if that’s what’s happening, is very remote, which adds to our concern. I am sending this out to try comforting everyone who is worried, I can honestly say that in my life I have never felt more supported. Thank you, I intend my next message to be a group photo of my family reunited. Thank you, one and all.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Grant’s whereabouts to contact 911 or RIT Public Safety at 585-475-3333.