Wet weather brings flooding risk to South, Mississippi Valley

A storm developing across the Plains will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding over the South and Mississippi Valley through Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA’S SIERRA NEVADA SLAMMED BY BLUSTERY WEEKEND STORM

There’s also the potential for stronger storms, including isolated tornadoes in Texas.

This cold front will then move toward the East Coast through Thursday.

Behind the front, snow will fall over the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

Ahead of the boundary, temperatures will feel more like late March from the Southeast to the Northeast.