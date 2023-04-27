Wet weather, cool temperatures forecast in East as snow hits Rockies

We’re into an active weather pattern, especially for the East Coast, with rounds of wet weather and cool temperatures heading into the weekend.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER SNOWMELT BRINGS INTENSE FLOODING TO IOWA, THREATENS MIDWEST

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will also be a risk for the southern tier of the country, from Texas to Florida.

Snow will accumulate over the northern and central Rockies while the West Coast warms up and potentially breaks records.

Below-average highs continue for areas east of the Rockies for the next few days.