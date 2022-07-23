WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-23-22
Bill – 302-684-3882
– Heavy Duty Dolly Tow Bar, new tires with winch, all accessories – ask for price
Fonda – 302-945-4961
– Presto 6qt Cooker / Canner – $50
– Metal Barrel with lid – $20
Ben – 443-497-3890
– 2012 roof for golf cart with brackets – $100
Jim – 302-293-6035
– 2007 Jeep Wrangler X Sport, 121000 miles, 6 speed manual – $9500
Bill – 302-448-6310
– GE Air Conditioner, 17900 BTU, 220 Volts – $50
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 3 bikes: Cannondale – $175 / Trek – $100 / Specialized – $175
– Bike hitches – ask for price
Mike – 410-822-3803
– PV Pa sound system, 150 watts – Ask for price
Lori – 302-490-2445
– 2 Werner commercial extension ladder – $250 a piece
– Hand held radio scanner – $150
Lori – 302-542-4464
– 1990 Convertible Buick Reatta, tan leather interior – $5500
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Gas Powered Mantis tiller with attachments – $150
Carl – 302-233-1577/302-349-5484
– Shopsmith Multipurpose tool – $750 LEAVE MESSAGE
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– LOOKING FOR: Small open trailer must be at least 6X8
David – 410-979-5378
– 1979 Shamrock (rebuilt engine), 20FT with trailer – $9500
Bob – 302-519-7805
– Portable AC unit, 5500 BTU – $125
– 4 commercial crab pots – $125 for all 4
– Homemade dog house – $50
Robert – 302-616-4768
– E-Z-GO Golf cart battery charger – $275 cash