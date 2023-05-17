What The Durham Report Revealed About The ‘Mainstream Press’

The final 306-page Durham report was released Monday, stating that the FBI rushed its investigation into the claims that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. Special prosecutor John Durham concluded that the bureau failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law and the integrity of the probe suffered from confirmation bias. While this report was long-awaited by many conservatives, most of the mainstream media is dismissing the information as a minor story. Howie Kurtz, the host of “MediaBuzz,” joins the podcast to break down how these findings damage the media’s credibility, why this story could signal good news for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 chances, and the similarities between the Trump-Russia investigation and the Hunter Biden investigation.

Tuesday morning, Russia launched a major aerial assault on Ukraine’s capital, which Kyiv officials say they were able to combat using the U.S.’s Patriot air defense system. U.S. military aid to Ukraine is set to run out this summer, with only $6 billion left from the $48 billion package allocated to aid them against the ongoing Russian invasion. Now the question remains: Can Ukraine expect more military aid dollars from America? Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker joins the Rundown to discuss why he believes the U.S. will likely pass another aid package due to widespread bipartisan support, how the Biden administration’s communications on the issue are causing Americans’ support for Ukraine to falter, and the importance of prioritizing both domestic issues as well as hostility towards our allies overseas.

Plus, commentary from Outkick’s Tomi Lahren.

