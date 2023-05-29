White Sox’ Liam Hendriks set to return months after cancer diagnosis

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is set to return to the active roster on Monday, more than a month after announcing he was in remission following his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Hendriks, 34, missed the first two months of the season after he revealed in early January that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In early April, he underwent his final round of chemotherapy, and on April 20 he officially announced that he was “cancer free.”

Now, more than a month after being in remission, Hendriks is ready to return to the mound.

The White Sox announced in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the team.

Hendriks seemingly confirmed his return date with a post on Instagram that included the date “5.29” and the caption “See you soon Southside.”

The White Sox are set to host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Hendriks made six rehab appearances with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and allowed just one run and one hit during one inning in his final game on May 16.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” he said during a press conference earlier this month. “It’s made me miss being a part of the team.”

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons. He is currently in the final year of his $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.