White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely while undergoing tests on his heart

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game, but it turns out he’ll be out at least a little while longer.

The team announced Wednesday that La Russa is scheduled to see heart specialists, forcing him to miss an indefinite amount of time behind the bench.

The 77-year-old is scheduled to fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and go to the Mayo Clinic on Thursday, according to USA Today.

It was recommended by cardiologists that La Russa miss Tuesday’s game, but after more tests on Wednesday, he was advised to see further specialists.

The team said that La Russa’s absence will be indefinite “pending the results of these evaluations.”

Miguel Cairo will fill in as the interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

The White Sox were the favorites to defend their AL Central crown from last year, which they won with a record of 93-69. But they currently are 63-66 and six games out of both a Wild Card spot and the division title.

La Russa is the league’s oldest manager and is under contract through next season.