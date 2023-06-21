White Sox top Rangers thanks to controversial overturned call on go-ahead run: ‘It’s embarrassing’

The Chicago White Sox’s win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night was mired in controversy after a play was overturned by video review and helped the AL Central team pick up the victory.

In the bottom of the eighth, White Sox batter Zach Remillard was at the plate to face Rangers pitcher Grant Anderson. White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus was on second base and represented the go-ahead run. Remillard singled to shallow left field and Andrus was racing home in hopes of giving Chicago the lead.

Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski fielded the ball and threw home to catcher Jonah Heim. It appeared to be a bang-bang play. Jankowski’s throw was right on the mark and Heim was at home ready to catch the ball. Heim tagged out Andrus, and it appeared it would end the inning.

Not so fast.

Chicago challenged whether Heim was blocking the plate illegally and did not give Andrus a clear path to try to score. Even the Bally Sports broadcast suggested they did not see how Andrus did not have a clear path and did not think the call would be overturned, nor did they think Andrus scored before the tag.

After a review, the call was overturned. Heim was ruled to have violated the slide rule and Chicago was give the run. Texas manager Bruce Bochy came out of the dugout to argue but was ejected.

Chicago scored three runs in the eighth and won the game 7-6.

“For that call to be made, I’m dumbfounded,” Bochy said after the game. “It’s absolutely one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen, and it was done by replay. I just don’t get it. I don’t care how many times they’ll try to explain it. You can’t do that in that situation. It’s a shame. It’s embarrassing, really.

“There was never any contact with the catcher. It was a sweep tag. I don’t get it. I really don’t. Again, I’m shocked. Jonah did a great job there. The throw took him to the left a little bit, sweep tag. I’m lost on this one. That’s a tough one to take.”

Heim was just as stunned.

“I asked the umpire what I could have done differently,” he said. “I set up on the corners. I even backed up. I don’t know what else to do. It’s upsetting.

“I don’t know how you can block the plate from behind the plate.”

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said he did not see the replay.

“All I can say is we challenged both,” Grifol said. “We challenged the play at the plate and blocking the plate. … If New York felt that it was a violation, it probably was the initial (catcher) set up because that’s the rule.”

The White Sox moved to 32-43 with the win. Texas fell to 45-28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.