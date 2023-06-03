White Sox win on walk-off with unexpected help from umpire

The Chicago White Sox got help from an unlikely source for a walk-off victory Saturday.

With the game knotted at 1-1, Detroit Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, and Tim Anderson came to the plate.

Cisnero fired a fastball at 96.4 mph that was up and in and apparently too hot for catcher Eric Haase to handle.

The ball ricocheted off home plate umpire Cory Blaser’s face mask and toward the Tigers’ on-deck circle on the third-base side.

Haase had no idea where the ball was as Blaser fell to the dirt. Cisnero ran toward the ball, but Yoan Moncada read the wild pitch perfectly and scored the game-winning run.

Even after the winning run came across to score, there was still some confusion on the field, including among the victorious White Sox.

Blaser was looked at by several trainers but walked off the field on his own.

In more good news for Chicago, Liam Hendriks recorded his first strikeout since returning from his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Since starting 7-21, the White Sox have gone 18-14 in their last 32 games. Their record is 25-35, but things don’t look as bad as the first month of the season. Detroit fell to 26-30 and is four games behind the 31-27 Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead.