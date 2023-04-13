Who is Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman behind leaked classified documents

Investigators have taken an Air National Guardsman into custody the case of leaked classified documents that shed light on the war in Ukraine and rattled U.S..

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is the leader of a small online gaming chat group where several classified documents have been leaked over the few months, whose identity was confirmed by Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday.

The group Teixeira led, named Thug Shaker Central, comprised 20 to 30 mostly young men and teenagers who shared memes, talked about love of guns and video games.

US DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN SAYS LEAKED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE ‘SOMEWHERE IN THE WEB’

A member of the group first posted hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings to the chat a few months ago, telling its members that it was important for them to stay up to date on world events.

Some members of the Thug Shake Central Group defended Teixeira, arguing the young guardsman only posted the materials to the group in an attempt to spark discussion and keep friends informed.

“This guy was a Christian, anti-war, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on,” a 17-year-old member of the group told the New York Times. “We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games, we like war games.”

SOUTH KOREA SAYS LEAKED PENTAGON DOCUMENT SUGGESTING US SPYING IS ‘UNTRUE’ AND ‘ALTERED’: REPORTS

Members of the group said the leaked documents didn’t begin to receive attention until one member of the group posted some of them to a public online forum, where they were then picked up by Russian-language Telegram channels.

The members that spoke to the New York Times described Teixeira as older than most of the other members of the group and the group’s “undisputed leader.” One of the members said he has known Teixeira for three years and met him in person, while another told the outlet Teixeira had access to classified documents due to his role in the Air National Guard.

It is unclear how the young airman gained access to the documents and if someone in his position and grade would have access to them.

Federal agents showed up to the Teixeira property in armored vehicles Thursday. About half a dozen armed agents wearing tactical gear spilled out and cordoned off the area around the home.

The leaked documents revealed sensitive formation about the war in Ukraine, including warnings that China was considering giving Russia military aid and secret plans by South Korea to deliver over 300,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian forces.