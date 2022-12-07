Why did Tyreek Hill leave the Chiefs for the Dolphins? Find out his career earnings

Tyreek Hill is one of the most competitive receivers in the National Football League, making a name for himself during the six seasons he played with the Kansas City Chiefs. He won multiple accolades and awards playing for the Chiefs from when he was drafted in 2016 until he left for the Miami Dolphins for the 2022 season.

Before joining the NFL, Hill enjoyed a notable college football career playing for multiple programs, including Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State and the University of West Alabama. During his rookie season, Hill initially played for the Chiefs as a return specialist before moving up the ranks to the role of wide receiver later in the season, where his speed and effectiveness on the field helped gain him early fame.

Currently, Hill has one Super Bowl ring that was earned while playing with the Chief during Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, beating the rival team by a score of 31 to 20. He holds more than 500 career receptions and over 7,700 receiving yards after nearly seven seasons of professional football.

After six seasons and two Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins, where he received a four extension worth $120 million, which made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. However, one of the reasons Hill departed the Chiefs was because he felt the coaching staff was not allowing him to perform to his highest potential and disagreed with their offensive strategy.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” said Hill during the first episode of his new podcast, according to CBS.

He added, “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, seven-season career.”

Not only does Miami pay the best contract in the NFL, but the franchise had to give up five NFL Draft picks for him, meaning his success on the field has translated to a comfortable fortune.

In seven seasons, Hill has total career earnings of over $66 million, with his highest payout occurring in the 2022 season. At the end of his current contract with the Dolphins, Hill will have total career earnings of over $180 million by the year 2026.

As a wide receiver, Hill has not yet set any NFL records, but during his time with the Chiefs, he did earn multiple franchise records. In 2018, he earned the most franchise receiving yards in a single season at 1,479 yards, and during his final season with the Chiefs earned the most receptions in a season at 111.