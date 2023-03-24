Wicomico County Man Arrested for September Rape

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

A Salisbury man has been arrested for a rape that occurred last September on Penn Street. A complaint for the rape was filed in February and a suspect, 52 year old Jose Antonio Perez-Santana, was identified. Officials went into the residence Tuesday with a search and seizure warrant, which resulted in the recovery of evidence and an arrest warrant was issued. Perez-Santana was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses:

1st & 2nd degree rape

3rd degree sex offense

2 counts of 4th degree sex offense

2nd degree assault

stalking

false imprisonment

weapons offense

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.