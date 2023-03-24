Wicomico County Man Arrested for September Rape

March 24, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

A Salisbury man has been arrested for a rape that occurred last September on Penn Street. A complaint for the rape was filed in February and a suspect, 52 year old Jose Antonio Perez-Santana, was identified. Officials went into the residence Tuesday with a search and seizure warrant, which resulted in the recovery of evidence and an arrest warrant was issued. Perez-Santana was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses:

  • 1st & 2nd degree rape
  • 3rd degree sex offense
  • 2 counts of 4th degree sex offense
  • 2nd degree assault
  • stalking
  • false imprisonment
  • weapons offense

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

