Wicomico County Man Arrested for September Rape
March 24, 2023/
A Salisbury man has been arrested for a rape that occurred last September on Penn Street. A complaint for the rape was filed in February and a suspect, 52 year old Jose Antonio Perez-Santana, was identified. Officials went into the residence Tuesday with a search and seizure warrant, which resulted in the recovery of evidence and an arrest warrant was issued. Perez-Santana was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses:
- 1st & 2nd degree rape
- 3rd degree sex offense
- 2 counts of 4th degree sex offense
- 2nd degree assault
- stalking
- false imprisonment
- weapons offense
He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.