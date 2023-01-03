Wife of Pennsylvania police chief killed in shooting says, ‘I’m literally broken’

The wife of a Pennsylvania police chief who was shot and killed Monday by a suspected gunman who was shot and killed by police took to social media to express her grief.

“I’m literally broken. I just want someone to tell me this nightmare is over,” Ashley McIntire said on her public Facebook page.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed, and another police officer was injured, authorities said. The injured officer was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities were looking for Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of Duquesne in connection to the shooting, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns told reporters. Swan was also known to frequent the Penn Hills area, he said.

At 2 p.m., officers found Swan, who was wanted for a probation violation involving a weapons charge, and chased him on foot. At 4:15 p.m., a Brackenridge police officer saw Swan in the 800 block of Third Street and another foot chase ensued, Kearns said.

Two shootings occurred a few blocks apart during the chase, and two officers were shot. McIntire was struck in the head, Kearns said.

Following the shootings, Swan allegedly carjacked a vehicle.

While in the stolen vehicle, Swan encountered Pittsburgh police detectives, who tried pulling him over. He did not stop, and a car chase ensued before Swan allegedly crashed the car into a housing development area and fled.

While fleeing from the crash site, he allegedly opened fire on the officers, who returned fire. Swan was hit and died at the scene, police said. Investigators recovered two different handguns, one at the scene of the Breckenridge shooting and another where Swan was killed, Allegheny County police said.

“My best friend, my person, my entire world gone in a blink of an eye,” Ashley continued in her post. “I’m not sure how I can do this so-called life without you. I can’t even put into words how great of a person my husband was. He was my person. I love you with all my heart. Until we meet again.”

McIntire grew up in Brackenridge and was a Highlands High School graduate, according to WPXI.

Brackenridge, a tiny borough in Allegheny County, is located 22 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

