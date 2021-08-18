Will Muschamp is bringing something special to Georgia

The college coaching carousel is always fascinating, especially when former head coaches like Will Muschamp ease into small roles in-between bigger, flashier gigs. Muschamp sports a tremendous coaching pedigree, with stops at Texas, Florida, and South Carolina, not to mention early tutelage from the great Nick Saban at LSU. He was named the ‘coach in waiting’ at Texas during the Mack Brown era, and at the time was the Big XII’s highest-paid assistant coach.

