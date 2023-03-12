William Byron wins second consecutive race, holds off Ryan Blaney in Phoenix

William Byron matched his win total from last season as he finished first in the United Rentals Work 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to mark his second consecutive victory.

Byron needed overtime to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. He surged past Kyle Larson and held off a charging Ryan Blaney down the stretch to secure the win. Tyler Reddick would finish third with Larson in fourth and Kevin Harvick in fifth.

A late caution flag sent the race into overtime. At the restart, Byron sat on the outside of Larson and was propelled into first place.

Byron credited his crew chief, Rudy Fugle, for sticking with two fresh tires in a strategic moment for helping him at least get into a position where he could catapult into first place. The strategy paid off as Byron drove the No. 24 car back to the Winner’s Circle for the second straight time.

The win marks the sixth victory of his career. He won last week at Las Vegas.

He also picked up points with a Stage 1 victory. Larson, who sat on the pole for the race, finished first in Stage 2.

Byron is the first driver this season to have multiple wins. His victories give him a great chance at making the playoffs later this season. He started the race in the third spot. Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10.

NASCAR will head to Atlanta next week for the Ambetter Health 400.