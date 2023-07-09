Wimbledon umpire gently reminds fans to refrain from popping champagne during play

A brief interruption from celebrating fans at the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday caused the chair umpire John Blom to reiterate that even popping corked bottles were not allowed during play.

The incident occurred during the first set of a women’s match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva. The chair umpire got on the mic and delivered his message.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don’t do it as the players are about to serve,” Blom said during the gentle scolding.”

The crowd clapped and Potapova smiled and nodded in appreciation of the chair umpire’s message.

Andreeva won the match 6-2, 7-5, to move to the fourth round of the Grand Slam event. The 16-year-old Russia native has drawn attention early in the tournament as she appears to be picking up some momentum.

TENNIS STARS STEFANOS TSITSIPAS AND PAULA BADOSA SHARE THE ORIGIN OF THEIR WHIRLWIND ROMANCE

“I did a good job because now everything is working so far,” she said after defeating Potapova. “Yes, I just talked with myself, and I decided everything what I have to do next. So far it’s working.”

She’s the youngest player to make it to the fourth round since American Coco Gauff did it in 2019. She will face Madison Keys next for a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Actually, I think I’m just a normal teenager, like normal girl. I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that’s it,” Andreeva added. “Sometimes it depends on my mood, but sometimes I prefer to be alone, just with myself, yes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.