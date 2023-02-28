Winter storm brings messy travel conditions for Northeast

Millions of Americans throughout the Northeast are facing hazardous travel conditions Tuesday as a winter storm is dumping snow across the region.

Real-time traffic data from Google showed slow-moving interstates in Pennsylvania, New York and New England as the National Weather Service said “snowfall totals of 4-8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.”

“Hazardous travel expected during the Tuesday AM commute — if you must be on the road, take extra caution and make sure your car is stocked with emergency supplies,” the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet.

Parts of New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine could see up to a foot of snow, according to forecasts Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for nine states.

“Some light icing may occur on the southern periphery of the snow shield in northern Pennsylvania and southern New York,” the NWS also said.

The agency’s Boston office tweeted that “Temperatures climb above freezing this morning and will result in a heavy wet snow across the interior” of New England.

“Areas to the south and east, mainly along the coast will likely see a change over to rain by late morning/early afternoon,” it added.

The storm is expected to taper off by Tuesday night as it pulls away from the East Coast, according to Fox Weather.