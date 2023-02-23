Winter weather advisories stretch across the country as threats shift eastward

A large winter storm continues to impact the northern Plains, upper Midwest and interior New England.

Winter weather advisories are in place across this entire region and, as of Thursday morning, include blizzard warnings in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. Widespread snow has already fallen across the northern Plains, with some areas seeing over a foot. An additional 5″ will be possible. In Michigan and Wisconsin, freezing rain has led to downed trees and power lines, causing more than 800,000 to be without power on Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday, the main threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely across interior New England. Widespread snowfall of 2-4″ is likely, with higher elevations receiving closer to 8-12″ of snow. Some freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, across the southeast near record-breaking highs will be possible. Daytime highs across Florida will climb into the middle 80s.