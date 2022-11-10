Winter weather slams Plains, Midwest as Nicole impacts Southeast

Nicole will continue to impact Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday.

HURRICANE NICOLE DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM AS IT LASHES FLORIDA WITH DANGEROUS WINDS AND STORM SURGE

The system made landfall as a hurricane south of Vero Beach on the state’s east coast.

This storm is very large, and impacts will be felt all across Florida and into the Southeast.

Tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rain, storm surge, tornadoes and power outages are imminent in the path of this system.

On Friday and through Saturday, the remnants of Nicole will move up the East Coast, bringing very heavy rain and potential flooding for millions of people along the I-95 corridor.

Meanwhile, a blizzard is unfolding across the northern Plains and through the upper Midwest, with a very strong storm and cold front ushering in arctic air.

Heavy snow and whipping winds will make travel difficult — if not impossible — with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches of snow per hour.

Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from Montana through the Dakotas and into Minnesota.

Temperatures behind the system will drop into the single digits, with wind chills even colder than that.