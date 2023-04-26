Wisconsin driver pulled to safety after moving minivan erupts in flames, leaves trail of fire: video

A flat tire sparked a fire that engulfed a moving minivan in Wisconsin on Tuesday night and left a trail of flames as officers raced to pull the driver to safety, authorities said.

Officers spotted the minivan just after 9 p.m. driving with a flat tire, the Kenosha Police Department said. After seeing sparks flying from the tire, officers tried to pull the vehicle over.

Despite their efforts, the minivan’s 84-year-old driver did not stop, police said.

The sparks then ignited a fire that quickly began to consume the minivan, officers’ dashcam video shows.

NJ HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER RAMS INTO POLICE OFFICER HELPING DISABLED MOTORIST: VIDEO

Despite the growing fire, the minivan continued driving, leaving behind a trail of flames.

Eventually, the minivan could be seen pulling onto a side street and coming to a stop.

FAA INVESTIGATING BIRD STRIKE-INDUCED PLANE FIRE AT OHIO AIRPORT

As the flames engulfed the vehicle, two officers ran toward the burning minivan and pulled the driver out safely, the video shows.

“The minivan stopped and with selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety!” the department wrote. “Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one suffered any major injuries during the incident, police said.