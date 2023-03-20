Wisconsin man arrested for bringing gun into university library

A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun into a library at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old man was seen loading the gun in Golda Meir Library on Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the university police department said officers responded within two minutes but by the time they arrived the man had left.

Officers tracked him down in an off-campus neighborhood and arrested him. No one was injured.

The police spokesperson said the university did not send out a campus-wide alert or evacuate the library because the man had left by the time officers arrived and didn’t present an active threat.