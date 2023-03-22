Wisconsin man on ‘Most Wanted’ list convicted of homicide, faces decades behind bars

A Wisconsin man who landed on the state’s Most Wanted list was found guilty on Wednesday in the murder of a 24-year-old man in 2022, according to reports.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin reported that a jury found Kenneth Twyman, 25, guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Tayvon Luckett.

The charge stemmed from an incident on April 21, 2022, when, according to police, Twyman shook hands with Luckett outside a gas station before shooting him twice and killing him.

WISCONSIN’S MOST WANTED HAS $100K BOND POSTED BY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER

Twyman took the stand on his own defense on Tuesday, FOX 6 reported, and for the first time he admitted to shooting Luckett, saying it was in self-defense.

“I fired until he was down, so I could run to the vehicle,” he reportedly said.

When the shooting took place, the surveillance cameras at the gas station were out of commission, so the prosecution relied on testimony from Luckett’s girlfriend.

During her testimony, Luckett’s girlfriend said it appeared a handshake took place and a few seconds later, “gunshots rang out.”

FBI NABS ‘TOP 10 MOST WANTED’ SUSPECT AFTER 16 YEARS ON THE LAM FOR MILWAUKEE PICNIC DOUBLE-MURDER: FEDS

Twyman said on the stand that he owed Luckett $150 for three grams of cocaine he purchased a year-and-a-half earlier.

Twyman said he attempted to shake Luckett’s hand, but he refused.

FOX 6 reported that Twyman said he saw a gun in Luckett’s hand pointed toward the ground, telling Twyman, “This is how people die.”

After shooting Luckett, Twyman ran to a car and fled the scene. Three months later, U.S. Marshals arrested him in Oak Creek.

WAUKESHA LOCALS DESCRIBE CHAOTIC CHRISTMAS PARADE SCENE, QUESTION SUSPECT’S CASH BAIL

Jurors found Twyman guilty of first-degree reckless homicide which carries a sentence up to 60 years in Wisconsin. He is expected to be sentenced on May 26.

Twyman was arrested in 2018 after leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash leaving three people injured. He was charged with five felonies that day: fleeing police after a crash with injuries, second degree reckless endangerment, possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana with distribution intent, possession of 1-5g of cocaine with distribution intent, and possession of less than 3g of heroin with distribution intent.

Police also obtained seven cellphones, and on one phone was a video of Twyman driving through a Milwaukee neighborhood and firing an automatic weapon out the driver’s side window.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down on a warrant in December 2018, but he posted $3,000 bail before disappearing. He was tracked down again by U.S. Marshals in January 2022, and posted bail once again, this time $9,500.

15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM WISCONSIN SHOT IN MILWAUKEE, 5 YOUNG WOMEN INJURED

July 10, 2022, marked the third time he was captured by U.S. Marshals, on the charge of murder, and the judge set bond at $100,000.

Twyman’s family asked Richard Stulo, a convicted drug dealer who used his house as a home base for dealing marijuana, for help with the $100,000.

As part of the $100,000 loan, Stulo was charging the family an extra $10,000.

Twyman was transferred to Waukesha, Wisconsin, to face drug charges before Stulo posted bail for Twyman to get him out of jail in Milwaukee.

Stulo told Fox 6 he asked for his money back from the court because he regretted bailing Twyman out.

“I mean, it was a bad judgment call,” he said to FOX 6. “I did a personal loan for somebody and probably shouldn’t have done it.”