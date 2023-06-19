Wisconsin man shot, killed after dragging deputy while fleeing traffic stop

A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in southwestern Wisconsin after he drove away from a traffic stop with a deputy hanging from the man’s vehicle, authorities said.

Friday evening’s fatal shooting occurred after deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence in Genoa for a welfare check, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, a man was leaving the home. Deputies made a traffic stop but the man began to speed away with a deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle, authorities said.

WRECKED SUV TOWED, SAT IN LOT FOR 4 DAYS WITH MILWAUKEE TEEN’S BODY STILL INSIDE

A deputy then fired and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

It was not immediately clear whether the deputy being dragged was also the deputy who shot the man.

WISCONSIN MAN KILLED BY SUSPECT FLEEING POLICE IN STOLEN CAR

No officers were injured in the incident, said DCI, which handles investigations of critical incidents involving officers.

The deputy who shot the man was placed on an administrative assignment, in keeping with department policy. Once the DCI completes its investigation, its findings will be forwarded to the Vernon County District Attorney.

Genoa is located about 100 miles northwest of Madison near the Minnesota border.