Wisconsin mother fatally shot by man who was out on $250 bail for earlier arrest for punching, strangling her

A Milwaukee man who was released on a $250 bond after allegedly attacking and strangling the mother of his children was sentenced to life in prison after fatally shooting the woman just seven months later.

Dequan McMillon, 28, was found guilty last month of first-degree intentional homicide of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. He was sentenced last week to life in prison.

Meyer was fatally shot in June 2021 and left behind two children she shared with McMillon.

“She was a wonderful woman,” Eva McClinton, Meyer’s great-aunt, told Fox 6 shortly after the young woman’s death.

“Please America, stop killing. STOP. We don’t want this to happen to another family,” McClinton added. “We love our beautiful Brittany, and we pray for her every day. We love her, and we’re going to miss her.”

Prosecutors later found that McMillon had multiple run-ins with the law, and was out on bail for two separate cases at the time of Meyer’s killing.

He was charged with running from police in 2019 while in possession of cocaine, meth and a gun, Fox 6 reported in 2021. The court agreed to a $5,000 bond, but made it a signature bond, meaning McMillon did not have to make a cash deposit or put up collateral with the court to get out of jail.

While he was still out on the 2019 bond, McMillon was arrested again in November 2020 for attacking Meyer. Prosecutors said McMillon punched the woman, choked her until she blacked out and pulled her hair.

“We didn’t know he was doing all these things to her,” McClinton said in 2021.

He was charged with strangulation, battery and bail jumping, and was ultimately granted a $250 cash bond in the case.

“It’s only 250, right?” McMillon asked his attorney Darryl Everett Smith, according to a digital recording of the hearing obtained by Fox 6.

“Yeah, it’s only 250 man. That’s pretty cheap,” Smith responded.

Roughly seven months after McMillon allegedly attacked Meyer, he was accused of shooting her to death.

He is eligible for extended supervision in 2050, according to court records.