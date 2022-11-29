Wisconsin police arrest dating app ‘predator’ allegedly linked to sudden death of woman

A Wisconsin man known as a dating app “predator” was taken into custody Tuesday, days after police named him a person of interest in the sudden collapse and death of a woman at a South Milwaukee bar earlier this month.

The Franklin Police Department in Wisconsin announced that Timothy Olson, 52, was arrested at about 10:15 Tuesday morning.

Police said in a Facebook post that Olson had been seen at a business in the town on Monday evening. He was wanted by a handful of jurisdictions in the area.

Known as the dating app “predator,” Olson is linked to at least three instances where women became unconscious while in his presence, according to a press release previously shared by the Racine Police Department.

Wisconsin authorities named Olson a person of interested in the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance earlier this month. He was spotted sitting at the bar of Powers on 10th in South Milwaukee with the mom of four before she collapsed and later died, according to WISN.

“I saw the look on her face, and I saw she was holding a drink. She kind of started leaning back,” bartender Sam Anderson told WISN of what he saw on Nov. 17 when collapsed. “She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground.”

Anderson said that when Mikulance collapsed, he went to call 911 and Olson reportedly said he was going to go retrieve an inhaler. Olson, however, reportedly never returned.

“He’s a freaking predator, and he needs to be caught,” one of Mikulance’s friends, Marc Gaidish, told WISN before Olson’s arrest.

In another case earlier this year, a woman in Racine County said she met Olson on the dating app Match.com and went out with him a few times.

On the evening of Sept. 2, the pair reportedly went to a handful of places for a date night. By Sept. 3, however, the woman recounted that she did not remember a lot of the night prior and discovered an unauthorized $400 withdrawal from her bank account. Another $400 account withdrawal was attempted but ultimately failed, WTMJ reported.

The Franklin Police Department told Fox News Digital they will hold a press conference later Tuesday to discuss updates on Olson’s arrest.