Wisconsin police issue warning about man using dating apps to victimize women

Police in Wisconsin issued another warning about a man they say is using dating apps to victimize women.

A news release by Racine Police Department Monday links Timothy Olson, 52, to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence. The incident happened last Thursday, and officials say this is now the third woman that they know of who ended up in a similar situation.

“The Racine Police Department would like to caution the women in Racine County and get the public’s help in locating a male subject who has met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss,” the release reads.

Olson is described as being 6’3″ tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He currently has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain out of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, and Racine police want to speak with him regarding a similar incident out of their jurisdiction.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.