Wisconsin police name dating app ‘predator’ as person of interest in woman’s fatal collapse at bar

A Wisconsin man accused of drugging women he met on dating apps has been named a person of interest in the death of a 55-year-old mom of four.

“I saw the look on her face, and I saw she was holding a drink. She kind of started leaning back,” bartender Sam Anderson told WISN of what he saw on Nov. 17 when 55-year-old Kim Mikulance collapsed and ultimately died. “She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground.”

Police are currently looking for 52-year-old Timothy Olson, who they named as a person of interest in Mikulance’s death. He was spotted sitting at the bar of Powers on 10th with the mom of four before she collapsed, according to WISN.

Anderson said that when Mikulance collapsed, he went to call 911 and Olson reportedly said he was going to go retrieve an inhaler. Olson, however, reportedly never returned.

Mikulance was transported to a hospital after she collapsed and later died.

“She’ll be missed. I mean, there’s a lot of conversation going on as to what went down, and we really don’t know,” a friend of the woman, Marc Gaidish told WISN. He described Mikulance, also known as Raina, as a “karaoke girl” who “was a good singer.”

Olson is linked to at least two other instances where women in the area became unconscious while in the man’s presence, according to a press release shared by the Racine Police Department on its Facebook page.

In one case earlier this year, a woman in Racine County said she met Olson on the dating app Match.com and went out with him a few times. On the evening of Sept. 2, the pair went to a handful of places for a date night before settling at the Country Pump in Caledonia, WTMJ reported.

The woman has accused Olson of drugging her that evening at the Country Pump. She said she woke up the next morning with no memory of the night after getting to the Country Pump and discovered an unauthorized $400 withdrawal from her bank account. Another $400 account withdrawal was attempted but ultimately failed, WTMJ reported.

Olson is accused of five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain in that case.

“He’s a freaking predator, and he needs to be caught,” Gaidish said.

Mikulance’s family released a statement on her death calling for prayers and celebrated her “generous” nature.

“She is survived by her parents, four sons, 8 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She loved her family fiercely and was always willing to help family/friends in need. We are devastated over her untimely passing and are in disbelief that the world is without this kind, generous and beloved soul,” the statement said.

“The details of that afternoon are still coming together slowly, and we plead that anyone who has any information regarding Timothy Olson (also known as Rico) or his whereabouts come forward, as he was the last person Kim was with before her medical emergency. No woman should live in fear, or have their life taken in such a horrific manner at the hands of another person.”

The Racine Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday that the investigation remains active and that authorities did not have additional details to share. Fox News Digital also reached out to the South Milwaukee Police Department but did not immediately receive a reply.

Mikulance’s cause of death was listed as undetermined as of early Monday morning.