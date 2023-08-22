Wisconsin teacher accused of molesting teen student bought him gun for birthday, prosecutors allege

A Wisconsin teacher accused of sexually assaulting an eighth-grade student also allegedly bought him a gun for his 14th birthday before he ran away from home with it in a relative’s car, according to prosecutors.

Tyesha Bolden, 34, was released on $2,500 bond this week on felony charges of second-degree child sex assault and giving a dangerous weapon to a child, court records show.

The teacher from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, allegedly met the victim when he was her student at the Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa last fall. They traded more than 2,200 text messages, some of them allegedly containing nude images and flirtatious language, according to court documents.

One night while he was sleeping, according to court filings, his parents went through his phone and found a topless selfie the teacher had allegedly sent him. Police found other photos they allege showed her nude in the shower – or with hickeys on her neck.

According to police, Bolden drove the teen to a wooded park at least once, in June, where the alleged assault took place. Afterward, the teen told police he asked Bolden to buy him a Glock 19 handgun because he couldn’t go out without “protection.”

She bought it, along with ammunition, the criminal complaint alleges, and then gave it to him along with some books for his 14th birthday.

The teen allegedly told police their “relationship” continued until July 21, when he asked her for money and another gun. She allegedly gave him $1,000 in cash but declined to buy a second gun, and they stopped talking.

On July 25 the teen’s parents called police to report him missing. His mother said he may have been staying at his teacher’s home, according to court documents. Then on July 28, police in nearby West Allis allegedly pulled him over carrying the same Glock 19 Bolden had purchased weeks earlier, according to authorities.

According to court filings, after police told a school administrator about the allegations against Bolden, she confronted the suspect, who allegedly admitted to having the student spend “a night at her residence earlier this year.”

Bolden was fired, and the administrator called police.

She could face 40 years in a Wisconsin prison if convicted.

In a statement fo FOX 6 Milwaukee, Bolden’s former employer, LUMIN Schools, said that it had reported her to police as soon as they learned of a violation of the organization’s “standards of conduct.”

“On August 15, the Brown Deer Police notified LUMIN that their investigation uncovered additional information and the former teacher was placed under arrest,” the organization said.