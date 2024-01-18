Wisconsin woman convicted in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing case petitions for conditional release

One of the two young women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing of a classmate in Wisconsin has filed a petition for her conditional release from a state mental health facility.

Morgan Geyser, 21, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and was initially sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of 40 years of state mental health supervision.

Court records show Geyser asked a Washington County judge to be released but withdrew previous petitions for early release from her commitment in 2023 and 2022.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old when they stabbed another girl, Payton Leutner, to appease the fictional horror character Slender Man back in 2014.

NYC STABBINGS INJURE MULTIPLE PEOPLE, SPARK MANHUNT

Prosecutors said Geyser and Weier lured Leutner to a wooded area in Waukesha after a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on, prosecutors said.

Leutner was left for dead but survived the attack after she crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist.

WISCONSIN WOMAN CHARGED IN ‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBING DROPS REQUEST FOR EARLY RELEASE FROM MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY

Weier, who was also committed in 2017 for the attack, was granted conditional release in September 2021 and was required to receive outpatient psychiatric treatment and subjected to GPS monitoring.