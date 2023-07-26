WNBA champ Riquna Williams arrested after alleged domestic incident involving wife, explosive details emerge

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday on multiple domestic violence charges after her wife accused her of battery during a violent altercation in which the WNBA player allegedly hit and strangled her, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed details of the alleged incident that began at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning when Williams’ wife told the WNBA champion that she “wanted a break from the relationship.”

She also accused Williams, 33, of being “unfaithful in their marriage.”

An altercation ensued when the victim, who was not identified by police, said she began to pack her things, according to the arrest report. Williams allegedly threw things at her and “grabbed her by her shirt and violently threw her to the ground.”

She also allegedly began strangling her wife “until she could not breathe” and said, “I’ll kill you here and walk to the jail myself,” the report said.

During the altercation, which the victim claimed lasted for around an hour, Williams allegedly began punching her with “closed fists on both sides of her head and arm” and later placed her in a choke hold, squeezing her for approximately 30 seconds.

Williams left the residence and allegedly took with her the victims’ cell phone, ID and credit cards. She returned later that morning, and another argument ensued. She eventually left and was later arrested by police.

Williams claimed that she was the victim and that her wife was the “primary aggressor,” according to the report. Law enforcement noted that Williams could not provide a “consistent statement” when asked to provide details.

Williams also accused her spouse of infidelity.

The Aces released a statement Wednesday after Williams appeared before a judge in the Las Vegas Justice Court announcing that she would be barred from all team activities.

“As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

Williams is facing several felony charges, including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

The victim said she and Williams were married in 2022 and have been in a relationship for four years, the report said.

WNBA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson also issued a statement following Williams’ recent arrest.

“We have been advised of the situation involving one of our members in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation and have no further comment at this time.”

A 2015 All-Star, Williams was suspended for 10 games in 2019 after she was arrested on domestic battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

She was released without bail and ordered by the judge to have no contact with her alleged victim and to undergo alcohol monitoring pending her next appearance. She did not speak during the first hearing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Williams is due back in court next week.

Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Williams was drafted by the Tulsa Shock in 2012 and later played for the Sparks from 2017-2020. She signed with the Aces the following season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.