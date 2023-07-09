WNBA player Sami Whitcomb loses gum after nailing three-pointer, picks it up and hits another

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb led the way for the team against the New York Liberty on Saturday with 19 points and six rebounds, including two three-pointers that book-ended a strange moment.

With about 2:47 remaining in the game, Whitcomb caught a pass from Ezi Magbegor and drained a 25-foot three-pointer to cut the deficit to seven points. As she celebrated the make, Whitcomb’s gum fell out of her mouth and onto the hardwood floor of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

She then put the gum back in her mouth and ran back down the court to play defense.

Liberty star Breanna Stewart then missed her own three-pointer, which was recovered by Magbegor and the Storm ran back down the floor. Whitcomb then nailed another three to bring the deficit to within four points.

The ESPN broadcast caught the gum moment and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo broke it down for the audience.

“When your gum is lucky, your gum is lucky,” Lobo said. “So, if you just hit a three, cheer, it falls out of your mouth, what do you do Ryan Ruocco? You put it right back in. You want to know why? Because that gum is lucky. What happens the next time down the floor? She drains another three.”

Ruocco was at a loss for words.

“I am simultaneously disturbed and impressed,” he said.

The Liberty, however, survived the lucky gum and won the game, 80-76.

New York moved to 13-4 on the season while Seattle fell to 4-14.