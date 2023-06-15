WNBA star A’ja Wilson takes issue with Joe Biden’s congratulations to Golden Knights

The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are not happy with President Biden after his congratulatory tweet to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights spurned their championship from a year ago.

The Golden Knights secured their franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday night. It’s an impressive victory as they were an expansion franchise just six years ago.

As he’s done for countless other championships in the major sports leagues, Biden went to social media to congratulate the winners. But, in doing so, he called the Golden Knights’ win “the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”

“Today, the team and entire community are champions,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

The Aces actually won the WNBA title in 2022 and became the first professional sports team to win their respective league in Sin City.

Two-time WNBA MVP and Aces star A’ja Wilson took offense to the snub from Biden.

“Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but…. BFFR when is our White House visit cause….” she wrote.

It’s worth noting that the Seattle Storm, the 2021 WNBA champion, was invited to the White House.

Women’s basketball hasn’t had a good ride with the White House recently, as the LSU Lady Tigers had an interesting situation with first lady Jill Biden following their NCAA title earlier this year.

Jill Biden wanted to also invite the Iowa Hawkeyes, who lost to the Tigers in the national title game due to their competitive spirit. LSU star Angel Reese took exception to that, publicly jabbing Biden’s comments and saying she’d rather go to the Obamas’ house instead.

The White House would later walk back their comment, as the Tigers, along with Reese, eventually made the trip to the nation’s capital.

Will the Aces get the same treatment? The only thing we know for sure is the Golden Knights will likely be getting the call.