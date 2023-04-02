WNBA star Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle encourage White House to bring detained reporter home from Russia

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, called on the Biden administration to bring detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich home from Russia.

Griner, who was released from a Russian prison last year in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, made the statement on Saturday.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan (Gershkovich) and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia. We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home,” the statement read.

“We are grateful for President Biden and his administration’s deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for all.

“This is why we call on all of our supporters to both celebrate the wins and encourage the administration to continue to use every tool possible to bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home.”

Gershkovich is “suspected of spying in the interests of the US government,” the FSB said in a statement reported by state news agency RIA Novosti. The FSB added his “illegal activities” “have been suppressed.”

The Russian government agency claimed it arrested the journalist while he was “trying to obtain secret information,” “on the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

The FSB Investigation Department opened a criminal case under the article for espionage, RIA Novosti reported.

The paper defended its reporter and denied Russia’s allegations in a statement.

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family,” the WSJ’s senior communications manager, Caitlyn Reuss, wrote.

The Journal said Gershkovich reported on Russia as part of the paper’s Moscow bureau. He is accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s foreign ministry, the FSB said as well.

Fox News’ Kristine Parks contributed to this report.