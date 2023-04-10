WNBA team shoots down NBA champ’s draft request after asking to become league’s first ‘Juwanna Mann’

The Los Angeles Sparks shut down one-time NBA champion Nick Young’s suggestion the team select him with the No. 10 pick of the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Young on Saturday wrote on Twitter he wanted to be the first “Juwanna Mann” in the WNBA. He was referring to the 2002 film in which a suspended basketball star impersonated a female to play in the women’s league. He then sent a message to the Sparks.

“The @LASparks y’all can draft me with the 10th pick tomorrow I’m ready,” he added.

The Sparks are among the original founding WNBA teams. The team got started in 1997 with Linda Sharp and Julie Rousseau leading the organization. They won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2001 and 2002 with Michael Cooper coaching and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie dominating on the court.

The team won its third title in 2016 with Nneka Ogwumike emerging as a star.

Los Angeles wasn’t playing around with Young as the team prepared for the upcoming draft.

“We’ll pass, Nick. Let us know when your daughter is ready to play,” the team said.

The Sparks later added: “You know women’s basketball is (on fire) when former NBA players are trying to join the team. Have you all got your tickets to our home opener?”

Los Angeles has the 10th pick of the draft after going 13-23 in 2022.