Woman charged after video of family being harassed goes viral

Charges have been filed against a woman who can be seen in a viral video harassing a St. Louis family in connection with a break-in at the same family’s home over a year ago.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Judy Kline, 54, last Wednesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is not yet in police custody, according to KTVI.

The crimes allegedly took place Jan. 5, 2022, at the home of Fatima Suarez’s family. A probable cause statement filed by police claims Kline knocked on the front door wielding a hammer. The woman on the video went to the back of the home and allegedly used the hammer to break through a basement door window and then began to smash a dryer.

Kline was arrested for the initial break-in, but later released, a spokesman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Suarez posted video from the family’s Ring doorbell camera to social media, apparently showing Kline yelling, going through their mail and spewing racist remarks.

“I’ve seen similar stories on TikTok going on, and I thought maybe that would help my family out as well,” Suarez told ABC News. “But I never knew it would blow up like that, and it did. So I’m thankful for everybody that made it viral because now [there’s] going to be hopefully action taken.”

Suarez’s family is of Mexican descent, and she says her family does not know Kline.

“It scared my family. It scared me,” Suarez said. “I’ve cried. It was really stressful to see her keep coming back.”

Kline reportedly continued to visit the home over the next 12 months and allegedly repeatedly harassed the family. She was previously served with an ex parte order of protection from the homeowner and has a court date scheduled for Feb. 15.