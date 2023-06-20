Woman charged in DWI crash that killed Detroit-area teacher

A woman suspected of drunken driving was charged in the death of a young teacher who was struck while changing a flat tire along Interstate 94 in suburban Detroit.

Connor McMahon, 23, was a graduate of Fraser High School and had just finished his first year of teaching there. McMahon got a flat tire while returning home from a Detroit Tigers game that was rained out June 13. Fraser principal, Ryan Sines, called his death a “heartbreaking tragedy.”

A 25-year-old woman was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and two other crimes.

“The evidence will show that she caused the death of Connor McMahon, a much-beloved teacher,” said Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The messaging about drinking and driving has been around for decades. It cannot be repeated enough.”