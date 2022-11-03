Woman choked, raped on NYC morning jog through swanky neighborhood

A woman was choked partially unconscious and sexually assaulted while jogging in New York City’s tony West Village early Thursday morning, with a suspect being taken into custody only hours later, police said.

The 43-year-old victim was running along a path near West Street and Pier 45 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the stranger approached her from behind, the New York Police Department said.

The man grabbed her and began choking her, causing her to partially lose consciousness, police said. He allegedly knocked her to the pavement, took off her clothes and raped her.

He then fled, but not before grabbing her debit card, wallet, cell phone and headphones, police said.

The victim was able to get the attention of another jogger, who called the police. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police did not provide a detailed suspect description.

Gabrielle Sumkin, who identified herself as the passerby who called police, told the New York Post she had spotted the woman with torn, dirty-looking clothes and no shoes.

“She was just wearing one sock,” Sumkin told the Post, adding that she was “holding her eye.” “This woman seemed like she was legitimately very hurt, and it was clear that something had happened to her.”

Sumkin reportedly recalled the woman saying, “I need help.”

Police said later Thursday someone was in custody related to the assault, but had not yet been arrested. According to the Post, the suspect is an alleged “serial rapist,” who is 29 years old and homeless.

Local Fox affiliate WNYW-TV reported that a jogger had been sexually assaulted blocks away near Pier 40 in March. The victim, 39, had been running when a cyclist approached, knocked her to the ground, choked her and assaulted her, according to the report.