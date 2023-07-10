Woman killed in New York flash flooding as heavy rainfall pummels the Northeast

At least one person was killed in extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley, where the weather swamped roadways and forced road closures Sunday night.

Rescue teams in Hudson Valley attempted to recover the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after she was swept away trying to evacuate her home, from which two other people escaped, according to the Associated Press.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said the force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders that crashed into the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said. “She was trying to get through [the flooding] with her dog and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

The storm, which delivered up to eight inches of rain to the area, has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage, officials said.

Showers and thunderstorms could produce several more inches of rainfall, with some parts of the Northeast facing the worst flash flooding event threat since Hurricane Irene in 2011, FOX Weather reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.

The rains have impacted some parts of New York more than others. Officials said communities to the east of the state should prepare for torrential rains and possible flash flooding, and urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads.

“We’ll get through this,” Hochul said, adding that “it’s going to be a rough night.”

Hochul declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County before later extending it to Ontario County in western New York.

“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” the governor said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he is “closely monitoring the devastating flash flooding in New York.”

“Thank you to our brave Hudson Valley first responders working tirelessly to keep communities safe,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please stay safe and follow emergency guidance.”

The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to support rescues in flooded areas.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York in which the storm was described as “life-threatening.” Warnings were also issued in northeastern New Jersey.

Parts of New England are expected to see a “considerable flood threat” with a high risk of excessive rainfall by Monday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont and northeastern New York.

New York City could see showers and thunderstorms that may also lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service New York tweeted. The city’s emergency notification system tweeted that the heavy rain could cause “life-threatening flooding to basements” and asked residents to “prepare now to move to higher ground if needed.”

The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed to this report.