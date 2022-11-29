Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in New York early Tuesday after her vehicle was sandwiched between two tractor trailers, according to police and local reports.

The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Exit 1A/Major Deegan in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, FOX5 New York reported, citing the NYPD.

The woman was waiting inside her car after she rear-ended a postal service contractor’s truck and was waiting for police to arrive when another truck crashed into her car and the first truck, police said.

All three vehicles were engulfed in flames and blocked lanes of traffic, according to video from the site.

The woman died at the scene while the two truck drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene.

Cleanup of the wreckage continued into the morning rush hour and caused traffic delays on the Cross Bronx.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.