Woman missing in Phialdelphia after golf cart abduction

Philadelphia police are still searching for an unknown woman abducted by a man in a golf cart at gunpoint on the morning of Feb. 18.

The male suspect, whose whereabouts is also unknown, was driving a two-seat, maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 utility task vehicle when he pulled into a WSFS bank parking lot off Aramingo Avenue and discharged a firearm at the ground, the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

He then traveled across Aramingo Avenue toward a Wawa and Applebee’s in Philadelphia’s Olde Richmond neighborhood, where a witness saw him pull up on the curb, exit the vehicle, pull out a firearm at a female victim, grab her, and shove her into the cart’s passenger seat.

The suspect then fled the scene in the golf cart westbound from Aramingo toward Cumberland Street.

PPD arrived at the scene soon after the incident but have been unable to locate the suspect or victim as of Tuesday.

The victim is described as a White female in her late 20s to early 30s wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt and black jeans with a white design on the left leg. She was carrying a black bag.

The suspect is described as a White male standing about 6 ft. with ripped blue jeans; a brown, plaid smock shirt; and a green, beanie-style hat.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the apparent abduction to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911. Anonymous tipsters can send information to

215-686-TIPS (8477) or tips@phillypolice.com.