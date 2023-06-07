Woman pretended to be man, ‘tricked’ teen by having her take off glasses before sex: cops

A British woman is accused tricking a nearsighted woman into sex by pretending to be a man while requesting that the woman take off her glasses.

Georgia Bilham, a 21-year-old woman who went by the alias “George Parry,” allegedly tricked a 19-year-old woman into a sexual relationship by creating fake social media profiles and messaging the victim with the username “George_132,” according to a report in the New York Post.

After talking online, the duo agreed to meet in 2021. The teenaged woman’s reported “very poor” vision was allegedly exploited by Bilham, who insisted her partner take off her glasses before engaging in any sexual activity, leaving the victim “essentially blind.”

Bilham reportedly used a picture of a cartoon blonde man wearing sunglasses as a social media picture, while allegedly telling the victim that she wore men’s clothing such as hoodies as a result of her links to an Albanian crime gang.

UK MAN SENTENCED FOR MURDER AFTER DRUNKENLY TELLING POLICE ‘WHAT HAPPENED’

In one instance, the victim reported that she attempted to remove Bilham’s Calvin Klein boxers but was rebuffed, with Bilham reasoning that she was self-conscious about fabricated scabbing scars.

“It is a case about this defendant deceiving someone that she was, in fact, a young man,” prosecutor Anna Pope said to open the trial, according to the report.

Eventually, the alleged victim became frustrated that her partner “gave excuses” and didn’t want to be touched intimately, the report said.

She also reportedly started to become suspicious when after a traffic accident, police referred to her partner as “Georgia” instead of “George,” though Bilham claimed she was using a fake driver’s license.

2 ENGLISH MEN PLEAD GUILTY TO INTERFERING WITH FLIGHT CREW, CAUSING PLANE TO BE DIVERTED TO MAINE

The teenaged girl became increasingly suspicious as time went on and began asking Bilham to prove her identity, though Bilham claimed to not have a passport and instead produced photos of a young blonde man.

But the victim’s feelings were finally confirmed in August 2021, when attempting to introduce Bilham to her mother, who voiced suspicions that her daughter’s partner was not a man.

“Just admit you’ve been caught out, I know more than enough now,” the victim eventually reportedly wrote to Bilham after doing more online research

“I don’t even dress like a lad, it just took over my life,” Bilham responded.

Bilham was eventually arrested and faces charges including sexual assault and assault by penetration.

“All the sexual activity that took place between those two people, was based on a false pretense – and so did not involve true consent,” Pope told jurors.

Bilham refused to cooperate with investigators upon her arrest and has strongly denied the charges, while the defense is expected to question whether or not the alleged victim really knew Bilham was a woman.