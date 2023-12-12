Woman seen pointing gun at 3-year-old’s head seconds before cops shoot her dead

Police in California have released a harrowing image of a woman standing over a 3-year-old boy and pointing a gun at his head seconds before police shot her dead to save the boy.

The image was taken from an officer’s body camera moments before Darvet Brown, 35, was shot dead inside a home in San Bernardino Sunday.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to a 911 call about a woman inside the home pointing a gun at the head of a 3-year-old boy. The call was made by the boy’s grandmother, who police say was distraught, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Police Department.

FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY FATALLY STABS HIS TWIN BROTHER IN CALIFORNIA

When officers arrived at the home on East 21st Street, Brown walked onto a balcony of the apartment and pointed a gun at one of the officers, who had just met the reporting party outside.

Brown then retreated into the apartment, where the young child was situated, and locked the door.

The boy’s grandmother, who was hysterical, told police Brown had already shot the gun inside the home and insisted the child was not safe with Brown inside.

Since Brown had barricaded herself inside, police kicked down a door and found her standing on a bed inside the living room with a gun pointed at the child, who was seated on the bed below her.

CA MAN DIES AFTER POLICE CONFRONTATION LINKED TO MOTHER’S STABBING

The distressing image shows the woman standing over the terrified child, who was crying, according to police.

One of the officers fired several rounds at Brown because police believed the child was in immediate danger of being shot.

Brown was shot and wounded, but she kept the gun in her hand, and, after the officer ordered her to drop the gun, she pointed it back at the child once more.

The officer fired his weapon again to stop the suspect and attempt to save the child’s life, police said. Other officers ran to grab the child, who wasn’t injured.

Aid was rendered to Brown but she was declared dead at the home.

Brown was not related to the child, and the motive for her behavior is not fully understood, police said.

The grandmother of the boy told Fox 11 Brown was a close friend who was staying the night and was experiencing some type of mental health episode.

A police investigation is underway.