Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, police say.

The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge.

“As the vehicle was traveling on the approach to the westbound entrance of the Williamsburg Bridge they heard a gunshot,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The 21-year-old female then realized that she sustained a graze wound to the back of her neck.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a bullet struck the vehicle in the rear passenger door on the driver’s side, narrowly missed the 4-year-old female in the rear passenger seat, and struck the headrest to the front passenger seat,” the statement added.

Police also said in the area where the shooting happened, the victim’s vehicle was seen “making a lane change in front of a dark-colored 4-door sedan.”

A photo released by police showed a bullet hole in the door of a 2015 Dodge Dart car.

The woman was taken by her husband to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing and the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.