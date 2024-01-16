Woman’s body found after California plane crashes not far from local airport

The body of a woman was found Monday in the waters off the California coast a day after a single-engine plane crashed nearby, authorities said.

Commercial fisherman found the body, which was linked to the Sunday evening crash in Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fox San Francisco reported the woman has not been identified. The Federal Aviation Administration said there was another person on board the Cozy Mark IV, a four-seat light aircraft that can be built from a kit.

Earlier Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the aircraft or any survivors.

“It’s never easy to make the decision to suspend search efforts, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families involved in this incident,” Ian McGoohan, operations unit controller at the Sector San Francisco Command Center, said in a statement.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday by a 911 caller who said the plane was in distress, flying erratically, and appeared to go down toward the water near Half Moon Bay, said San Mateo Sheriff’s Sgt. Philip Hallworth.

A Coast Guard diver was sent out and a sheriff’s office drone was deployed to search for the plane. At around 8:30 p.m. the drone’s video feed showed a small plane upside down near Ross Cove, about 25 miles south of San Francisco, Hallworth said.

The plane originated from the East Bay, Hallworth said, but he didn’t say what airport it took off from.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.