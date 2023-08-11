Woman’s head found in London canal days after body parts discovered: report

A woman’s severed head found in a canal was the same area where dismembered body parts were found in a suitcase earlier in the week, a British court heard Friday.

Arizo Nour, 33, appeared via video link at the Old Bailey, a criminal court in London, charged with the murder of a 57-year-old woman — who can’t be named for legal reasons, The Sun reported.

Prosecutors told the court that “human body parts” were discovered in a canal off Bulls Bridge Lane earlier in the week. A severed head, which is believed to be the same victim, was found in a bag in the canal Thursday.

She said authorities were called to a residence Aug. 6, where “large quantities of blood” were discovered.

“Police were called and, as a result of this, the defendant’s details were circulated as a person of interest,” Prosecutor Louise Oakley said in court. “There were concerns raised about the deceased’s welfare as they had not been heard from for 24 hours.”

“An initial search of that area revealed a suitcase in the canal, with human body parts found inside,” she added.

Nour remains in police custody and no application for bail has been made, the news report said.