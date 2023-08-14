Women’s British Open runner-up blasts climate protesters after 17th hole disruption: ‘What a bunch of idiots’

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Charley Hull blasted environmental protesters after they disrupted the final round of the Women’s British Open on Sunday, calling the group “a bunch of idiots.”

Hull, who entered the day tied for the lead, slammed protesters carrying what appeared to be smoke flares onto the course as she and eventual winner Lilia Vu were on the 17th hole.

“What a bunch of idiots,” Hull said after the round, via The Telegraph.

“I suffer from asthma, but didn’t have my inhaler on me and that stuff was really thick, so, no, it was not nice.”

She continued: “I wasn’t scared when it happened, just thought they were idiots. Someone said they are protesting about oil, but how did they get here today? Drove probably.”

XR Money Rebellion, a group that identifies on social media as an organization targeting “the corrupt political economy that blocks action on climate,” took ownership for the demonstration on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The protests, according to the group, were in response to the tournament’s primary sponsor: AIG.

The R&G said in a statement that play was not delayed and that five protesters were arrested as a result.

“Protesters were quickly apprehended on the 17th green during the final group and five arrests were made by the police,” the statement read, via BBC.

“Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the police and marshals for their vigilance and the players and spectators for their understanding.”

Hull was the fan favorite heading into the tournament, having grown up just 30 minutes from Walton Heath Golf Club, in Surrey, England. But she fell just short, finishing runner-up for the second time in her last three majors.

“It’s just annoying because this is my fourth second-place finish of the year and second second-place finish in a major,” Hull said. “But I really feel like next year will be my time for me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.