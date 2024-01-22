Women’s golf tour to poll players on gender policies, asks trans golfer to take testosterone tests amid uproar

A women’s golf tour responded to backlash Monday after transgender competitor Hailey Davidson won a tournament in Florida and increased her chances of earning a spot on the LPGA Tour.

NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon, who leads the tour where Davidson has found success, defended the organization’s transgender inclusion policies, saying they were formed in alignment with the LPGA and the United States Golf Association.

McKinnon acknowledged the views on whether it is fair Davidson is competing against biological females and said the league will poll its players on its transgender inclusion policies and asked Davidson to “undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

“We understand that this topic evokes strong feelings and diverse viewpoints,” McKinnon said. “We encourage constructive dialogue and respect for all athletes who strive to compete at the highest levels of their sport.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of the sport, supporting our players’ aspirations, and fostering a respectful and inclusive atmosphere that embraces innovative changes. We appreciate the passion and commitment of our golfing community and remain dedicated to providing a platform that upholds the integrity of women’s professional golf.

“We want to assure the public and all stakeholders that we are dedicated to transparency and thoroughness in addressing this matter. As we continue to gather and analyze more information, we commit to providing further updates when they become available and relevant. Our focus remains steadfast on diligently working to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information is shared.”

Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic in a playoff. Davidson wrote on Instagram the win put her in first place in the race to earn an Epson Tour exemption. The Epson Tour is the developmental tour of the LPGA Tour. The top 10 players of the Epson Tour graduate to the LPGA Tour.

Amid the backlash, Davidson posted on her Instagram Stories about the criticism.

“It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today,” Davidson wrote in the since-expired post. “All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day.”

Davidson, who was born in Scotland but now lives in Kissimmee, Florida, participated in the Epson Tour Qualifying School in 2022 but failed to qualify for the Epson Tour.

The LPGA Tour removed its “female at birth” requirement in 2010. Davidson began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, Golfweek reported in May 2021. According to the outlet, Davidson last competed as a male at U.S. Open local qualifying in 2015 at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida.

“It’s always interesting how no one gets angry until there is any form of success,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “While this win was amazing, unlike every article is saying, I am so incredibly far from the LPGA Tour with a lot of work to be done to possibly earn my way there one day. I will never allow hate to win, especially when based in some misinformation.”

