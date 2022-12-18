World Cup 2022: Argentina, France face off in the final

The world’s attention will be on Qatar Sunday as the World Cup final features two of the top soccer nations paying for a title. Coverage of the match begins on FOX at 9 a.m. ET with the match kicking off at 10 a.m. ET.

France will be playing for its second consecutive World Cup title, and Argentina will try for its first World Cup trophy since 1986 when Diego Maradona relied on the “Hand of God” to bring home a championship. But the storylines are a bit more intense than just a battle for a championship.

The French are on the brink of doing something that hasn’t been done in decades by winning back-to-back World Cups. Brazil was the last to do it in 1958 and 1962.

France and Argentina are both looking for their third World Cup titles. France won in 1998 and 2018. Argentina won the title in 1978 and 1986. Only eight countries have won World Cup titles since the tournament began in 1930.

But what may be more interesting is the battle between Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Messi, 35, is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He has seven Ballon d’Or trophies, is an 11-time domestic league champion and a four-time Champions League winner. The only thing missing on his resume is a World Cup title, and this is his final shot to get one.

Mbappé is searching for his second World Cup title. He was on the French team that won in 2018, and another Cup title on his resume would put him on track to match Pele as a three-time champion. He’s already helped PSG win a Ligue 1 championship, and he was the 2018-19 Ligue 1 male player of the year.

Both players are also in the mix for the Golden Boot Award presented to the tournament’s top goal scorer. Mbappé and Messi lead the World Cup with five goals. Argentina’s Julian Alvarez and France’s Olivier Giroud each have four goals.

It will truly be the greatest soccer player in the world going up against the greatest soccer player ever.

The World Cup final between France and Argentina kicks off Sunday, Dec. 17. Fans can tune into the coverage on FOX beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Kickoff begins at 10 a.m. ET.

GK Alphonse Areola, GK Hugo Lloris, GK Steve Mandana, MF Eduardo Camavinga, MF Youssouf Fofana, MF Matteo Guendouzi, MF Adrien Rabiot, MF Aurélien Tchouameni, MF Jordan Veretout, D Lucas Hernandez, D Theo Hernandez, D Presnel Kimpembe, D Ibrahima Konaté, D Jules Koundé, D Benjamin Pavard, D William Saliba, D Dayot Upamecano, D Raphaël Varane, F Karim Benzema, F Kinglsey Coman, F Ousmane Dembélé, F Olivier Giroud, F Antoine Griezmann, F Kylian Mbappé and F Christopher Nkunku.

GK Emiliano Martínez, GK Gerónimo Rulli, GK Franco Armani, MF Rodrigo De Paul, MF Leandro Paredes, MF Alexis Mac Allister, MF Guido Rodríguez, MF Papu Gómez, MF Enzo Fernández, MF Exequiel Palacios, D Nahuel Molina, D Gonzalo Montiel, D Cristian Romero, D Germán Pezzella, D Nicolás Otamendi, D Lisandro Martínez, D Marcos Acuña, D Nicolás Tagliafico, D Juan Foyth, F Lionel Messi, F Ángel Di Maria, F Lautaro Martínez, F Julián Álvarez, F Paulo Dybala, F Nicolás González and F Joaquin Correa.